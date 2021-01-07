Council leader issues warning over pressures faced by Manchester hospitals

NHS hospitals are in danger of "falling over" in Greater Manchester after police were called to more than 1,000 New Year's Eve house parties in the region, the leader of Manchester City Council has warned.

Sir Richard Leese, who is also chair of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership, said there is a "real risk" of patients being stuck in ambulance queues or on hospital trolleys with a "phenomenal change" in admissions due to Covid-19, a third of which are the new strain.

Urgent operations had been maintained, but surgery for cancer and cardio-vascular patients was now "definitely under threat" as medical staff are deployed to care for other patients with the virus, he said.

Leader of Manchester City Council, Sir Richard Leese

The stark warning came as Sir Richard said the biggest single thing people could do to help is to address personal behaviour.

Speaking at a weekly briefing hosted by Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Sir Richard said: "On New Year's Eve, GMP (Greater Manchester Police) attended over 1,000 house parties. Over 1,000 house parties.

This is people being stupid and selfish in their behaviour and they are putting lives at risk, by and large not their own lives. Sir Richard Leese

Figures on Covid-19 deaths in Greater Manchester since last march show:

50% of deaths were people aged over 80

40% in those aged between 60 and 80

Under 1% of deaths were people aged under 40

He added: "We really have to get over that very clear message there isn't a magic bullet for Covid-19."The biggest single thing that will reduce the level of risk, is the way that we behave and having parties is selfish, is stupid, it is putting lives at risk, I can't stress that enough."

Latest figures for the region showed there had been a "very significant increase" in the rate of positive cases over the last seven days, he said.

And while weekly admissions to hospital for Covid-19 had been reducing pre-Christmas there had been "a phenomenal change" with 80 admissions on Monday alone rising to an estimated 120 a day by the end of next week.

The impact of the new year break has not yet showed up in the figures, the press conference heard. The region had up to 50 free beds in Intensive Care Units at the turn of the new year, but now that was down to 19 free beds.

It is operating with 250 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, with the standard number of ICU beds for Greater Manchester at 227. By Monday, health bosses will have 298 beds available as part of a "surge" in facilities to deal with virus-hit patients.

Sir Richard added: "There are implications for that; in order to staff those beds it does mean taking staff, particularly anaesthetic staff, off other activities, particularly operations and there is now a real risk to cancer, cardiovascular operations with a degree of urgency, ones that should be carried out within a month."The optimistic end of the scale is that if our hospital system does not fall over in the next couple of weeks then it will have done well. "I cannot understate the amount of pressure that the system is now under."