Fears from 'abandoned' self-employed excluded from lockdown support

Self-employed workers who have not received a penny of financial support throughout the pandemic say they feel "abandoned".

An estimated 3 million people across the UK are ineligible for help from offers such as the furlough scheme - in some case they don't even qualify for universal credit.

Gemma Aldcroft is a personal trainer, but became self-employed only last year, so doesn't quality for the Self Employment Income Support Grant.

"They've looked after so many people, and that's great, but still there's no facility for people like myself, and that seems crazy"

Lowri Williams is an events manager, but as a co-director, doesn't qualify for support.

Last month, she couldn't pay her mortgage, and is now relying on foodbanks.

It's a national scandal, you're talking about people with families, people who have worked all their lives, being left with nothing. Lowri Williams

The Treasury told ITV News that funding is designed to target those who need it most, and that the self employment support scheme is one of the most generous in the world.

RELATED: