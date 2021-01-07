Singer Adele inspires Chorley FC to FA Cup glory

Video report by Chris Hall

The Third round of the FA Cup is always one of the highlights of the footballing calendar. It's a chance for our smaller clubs to cause big upsets.

Non league side Chorley are hoping to do just that when they take on Wayne Rooney's Derby County. But the former Manchester United and Everton striker won't be at the game.

After Covid shut down Derby's training ground, Chorley won't get to wage war on Wayne or any of his players. Instead it will be the Rams youth team in line for a fleecing.

Of course, this just enhances Chorley's chances of continuing one of the underdog stories of the season. The club have a rather unusual tradition...Adele's haunting song of lost love 'Someone like you' has become the backdrop to a competition they've fallen head over heels for.

Victories over Wigan and Peterborough, plus another televised game against Derby have brought in cash to a club which would have been in crisis.