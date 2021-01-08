A cannabis addict obsessed with stabbings and serial killings has been jailed for life after he launched "stuff of nightmares" attacks on two lone elderly women.

Jayden Hayes, 24, was told he had "brought terror" to the Oldham area in Greater Manchester in November 2019 when he pounced on his victims 19 days apart.

His first savage assault took place just 90 minutes after he was bailed by magistrates over a string of allegations including brandishing a knife at police officers, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Joy Clarke, 61, was repeatedly stabbed in her head, face and chest as she returned home from a visit to a chip shop on 1 November.

Credit: GMP

Rob Hall, prosecuting, told the court Hayes struck Ms Clarke with such force her glasses were thrown off, and her dentures knocked out.

Ms Clarke suffered eight stab wounds as she managed to fight off Hayes who rode off on a mountain bike.

In a victim impact statement Ms Clarke said the attack has had a lasting effect on all ears of her life.

She said:: "The attack has made me more nervous when I find myself in similar situations. It was dark winter’s night when this happened... Because of this, I don’t go out in dark on my own anymore, not even to the shop. I feel if I go out in the dark I can’t see anybody and fear for my safety.

"If I do go out in the dark I always have to have someone I know and trust with me, which I feel has hindered my independence."

I am someone’s partner, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, he had no right to try and take me away from these people forever. There is absolutely no doubt this attack will have an everlasting effect on the life that I fought for that night. Joy Clarke

Hayes had started the day of the attack in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and also a knife, said Mr Hall.

He was granted conditional bail by magistrates in Manchester after misleading information was given about his personal circumstances including a false address as a "stable residence" and that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, the court heard.

The defendant immediately collected his bike from a friend's house in Oldham, along with a wooden-handled steak knife, before he was captured on CCTV scouting the area to find a lone woman.

Hayes was caught on CCTV cycling around the Oldham area looking for his victims. Credit: GMP

In his second attack, Hayes tried to slit the throat of 71-year-old Desma Shirley, but her coat and scarf got in the way.

Hayes had grabbed the pensioner from behind as she walked to her local shop, on 20 November 2019, but ran off after Ms Shirley screamed for help.

Since being attacked I suffer with panic attacks when I go out on my own and I am constantly experiencing flashbacks of what happened. If I do go out now, I will only go out in daylight and am constantly looking behind me to see if anyone is there. Desma Shirley

The 24-year-old was arrested after police released CCTV footage of the attacker.

Examination of his phone revealed he downloaded images of knife wounds and a picture of a serial killer earlier the same day, while before the first attack he searched on the internet for "stabbing in the UK - YouTube" and "man stabbed 18 times in 25 seconds on train - YouTube".

Hayes, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of attempted murder. Keith Sutton, defending, said his client was a "very different person" when not using drugs and that Hayes wished to apologise to everyone affected by his actions.

Sentencing Hayes to serve a minimum of 14 years in custody, Judge Conrad told him: "This is a chilling case in which you brought terror to the Oldham area and a case which demonstrates the effect that cannabis can have on a person's mental health causing in you a psychosis which rendered you dangerous in the extreme.

"During this period you indulged in an obsession in stabbings and serial killing by making searches on the internet."

He praised Ms Clarke and Ms Shirley as "impressive ladies who have shown great strength and character".

The judge went on: "Attacks such as these are the stuff of nightmares and it is no surprise that both ladies have suffered nightmares and flashbacks since. They have both had their confidence shattered in going about their daily lives such as to amount to significant psychological harm in each case on top of the serious physical consequences."

He said Ms Clarke showed "remarkable charity" when reading out her victim personal statement in court in which she said that she hoped Hayes received the help he needed to change his ways.