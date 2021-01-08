A two-year-old has given social media users a "needed lift" after she was filmed belting out Frozen's Let It Go on the streets of Liverpool.

Eleanor, Nel for short, was filmed by her father Mikey Ferguson as she walked in the snow singing her heart out to the tune.

Mr Ferguson, a Church of England priest, posted the video on Twtter with the caption: "Can the Church sing about God as passionately as my daughter sings Frozen full pelt in the streets?!"

The 31-year-old said: "She absolutely loves singing her heart out, and I was so happy to catch a moment like this so organically."

The footage has since been widely shared, gathering more than 32,000 likes and hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter - with one user, @HatchPeter, describing it as "the loveliest thing I'll see today".

Revd Ferguson added: "I'm really blown away not just by how many times it's been liked and shared, but by how many people have said that seeing this video was a lift that they needed.

"I think social media can sometimes be a horrible place but it feels so amazing that Nel could inspire such positivity."