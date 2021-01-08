The manager of Burnley Football Club has called for football players to be fast-tracked to receive the coronavirus vaccinations, with the money that's currently being spent on testing being diverted to the NHS.

Sean Dyche was speaking ahead of their match against MK Dons on Saturday, which is currently going ahead despite "a couple of cases" at the club.

He stressed that he did not believe footballers should take priority over key workers, the vulnerable, and the elderly - but pointed out that there was a chance to save money on testing, while continuing the football fixtures which boost the mental health and morale of fans all around the UK.

The Premier League is currently testing players and staff twice a week

Dyche said "The amount of money being spent on testing in the Premier League, if that was channelled back into the NHS and into the vaccination system, surely that's a better place to be than continually testing footballers?"