Interview by ITV Granada Reports' correspondent Rob Smith

A hospital medical director has pleaded with the public to behave at "their very best" to ensure services do not become overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.

Rowan Pritchard Jones is Medical Director at the Whiston Hospital in the borough of Knowsley in Merseyside, where the Covid-19 rate has quadrupled in a week.

It is beaten only by neighbouring Halton, with the highest rates in both areas among young people aged between 17 and 24.

Mr Pritchard Jones says the hospital was preparing to treat more than 400 Covid patients if necessary.

He said: "We are extremely busy and rapidly heading back towards the numbers we have seen previously, it's the rate and rise of that which is causing us most concern at the moment."

At its peak Whiston Hospital admitted 140 patients with coronavirus. It currently has 104 patients admitted, but Mr Pritchard Jones said he was "fully expecting" numbers to rise above the peak as the hospital takes in up to 14 more people per day.

"We have modelled for numbers way beyond that," he said.

"The plans are all in place but I don't want to reach for those plans if I can possibly help it. We are prepared for the worst but I need the very best from our community to try and put a lid on this rate and keep people safe."

He added that the rising numbers will have huge implications for other services in the hospital - with many patients choosing not to seek help for concerns.

Hospitals across the region have described it as the 'perfect storm' as the usual winter pressures coincide with a spike in the pandemic.

In a message to those who do not believe the pandemic is real he said: "The staff in this hospital work so hard every single day to care for these patients, this is real. It is making our staff exhausted and yet they care for patients and each other every day.

"We have to reduce the rate of this because I don't want to see any hospital overwhelmed, we all have our part to play, to wash our hands, to wear our masks, that space. It makes a difference."