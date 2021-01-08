Liverpool's Covid-19 infection rate has trebled in a week - rising to 840 cases per 100,000.

Latest statistics show an enormous 837% rise in cases in just one month in the city.

It means, if figures continue to rise as they are, the city will soon reach the milestone of 1% of all residents becoming infected.

Data covering testing up to 4 January show the total number of confirmed cases for the past seven days stands at 4,176, an increase of 2,976 cases on the previous week.

Meanwhile, four of the 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates across England fall within Cheshire and Merseyside.

Halton tops the list, up from 248.8 per 100,000 to 996.1, while it is closely followed by Knowsley, which has risen from 235.3 to 929.3.

In seventh position Sefton's figures have increased from 228.6 to 745.6, while eighth place Wirral is up from 271.0 to 778.1.

Matt Ashton, Liverpool's Director of Public Health, says there is no room for complacency.

He urged people to challenge others against flouting any of the lockdown rules.

The rates of new infections in Liverpool over seven days are now higher than the peaks recorded during the second wave of the pandemic.

The wards with the largest number of confirmed cases are:

Speke-Garston (204 cases)

West Derby (200 cases)

Riverside (186 cases)

Belle Vale (182 cases)

Yew Tree (181 cases)

Childwall (172 cases)

Clubmoor (171 cases)

Knotty Ash (165 cases)

Warbreck (164 cases)

Allerton and Hunts Cross (159 cases).

Despite rising numbers, the number of those in hospital has not risen above where it was previously.

At the Liverpool University Hospitals Trust, which saw a peak of 475 patients on 30 October, numbers dropped to 112 by 13 December. The number now stands at 248.