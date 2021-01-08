Report by Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

A non-league football team are hoping to cause one of the biggest upsets of the FA Cup this season as they take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Marine AFC, who are based in Crosby, in Merseyside, play in the eighth tier of English football, and have made it into the FA Cup third round for only the second time in their 126 year history.

The team are all part time, balancing their sporting commitments with full time jobs.

They are hoping they can do enough to dump Jose Mourinho's side out - something one player has been getting some practice on.

James Barrigan is a Liverpool bin man by week, and Marine football by weekend.

The chance to play against a Premier League side, which contains the captains of England, Wales and France, is an opportunity James had only dreamt of.

It's crazy to think about it, it doesn't really set in when you're speaking about it and thinking about the level of opposition it's good. James Barrigan

The Covid pandemic means James has been taking extra care to ensure he meets Joe Mourinho's team on the pitch.

He added: "To be honest I haven't moved out of the house much but with work we've all been taking precautions and wearing masks, got hand sanitizers and we wear gloves. We've had to take a lot of precautions. "

Marine's ground is a world away from the luxury of Tottenham's £1 billion stadium. The dressing room this weekend is a converted function room, while the dugouts have a simplistic style.

Manager Neil Young says the idea his team is playing Tottenham and he will be sat next to Joe Mourinho in the dug outs is yet to sink in.

He says: "I don't know if Jose has seen out dug outs yet and how tight they are to the touch line.

"Jose's record speaks for itself he's one of the best managers that has ever managed in the game. To draw a Premier League club to come to Marine is a phenomenal achievement. "

The dug outs at Marine's ground are not what Tottenham are used to.

The national lockdown means the team will also have to play the tie behind closed doors.

While most fans will watch on television, a lucky few have the chance to watch from the bottom of their garden.

Neighbour Ian McDonald said: "We've been here for ten months now, and it was one of the selling points of the house especially for the little fella to get to see the football. Les Speed added: "To have such a facility in your back garden people would die for it. Whether they win or lose in my book they've won the cup final already. "

