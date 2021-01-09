Greater Manchester Police is continuing to ask the public to report non-emergencies online rather than 101 where possible.

The force says that due to a number of staff in the Communications Branch having to self isolate for Covid-19 reasons officers from the Transport Unit have been drafted in to answer calls.

GMP says that the work of the unit will still be maintained alongside partners in transport across Greater Manchester and officers will continue to have a presence across the transport network in key areas.