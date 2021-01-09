Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured and left in critical condition following a robbery in Greater Manchester last night.

Officers were called to reports of a traffic accident on the junction of Lyme Grove and Hazel Avenue in Romiley just after nine o'clock.

Police believe that the vehicle was taken from a man as he made deliveries and was in collision with him shortly afterwards. The man who is in his 50's was taken to hospital where he is said by officers to be in a critical condition.

Detectives are searching for a Silver Mercedes in connection with the incident.