Man critically ill after robbery in Romiley
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured and left in critical condition following a robbery in Greater Manchester last night.
Officers were called to reports of a traffic accident on the junction of Lyme Grove and Hazel Avenue in Romiley just after nine o'clock.
Police believe that the vehicle was taken from a man as he made deliveries and was in collision with him shortly afterwards. The man who is in his 50's was taken to hospital where he is said by officers to be in a critical condition.
Detectives are searching for a Silver Mercedes in connection with the incident.
This was a shocking incident that has left a man currently fighting for his life in hospital and his family are understandably upset and our thoughts remain with them. An investigation is on-going and our officers are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry but would urge the public to come forward with anyone information that may be able to assist us.