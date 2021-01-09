The Isle of Man Government has confirmed that two new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

The first case is a pupil at St Mary’s Primary School in Douglas. They attended school on Tuesday and Wednesday. Although they had no signs or symptoms of the virus, it was identified from a pre-admission screening test ahead of a medical procedure. The child is now self-isolating together with the other members of the household for 14 days. Other members of the household have tested negative.

No further secondary transmission has been identified so far but there is a chance that the child may have been positive whilst at school on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Manx Government says that the school’s headteacher has been informed and the contact details of pupils as well as the teaching and support staff potentially affected have been passed to the COVID-111 service and that calls to those affected will continue through the day. They're calling on all those who attend or work at St Mary’s Primary School to self-isolate today, along with other members of their household. This is a precaution whilst the COVID-111 team contacts those potentially affected. Those who attend or work at the school are asked not to contact COVID-111. All contacts should have been reached today. Any household with someone who attends or works at the school who has not heard from the COVID-111 team by the end of the day today can leave self-isolation tomorrow.

The second case is an individual who developed symptoms and contacted the COVID-111 service for advice and to arrange a test and are now self-isolating for 14 days. The other household members were offered rapid testing last night and the results came back negative. They are self-isolating along with the confirmed case and will be offered further testing.