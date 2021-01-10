Lancashire skier Dave Ryding has had more success on the slopes, winning the third alpine skiing medal of his career.

He earned his first place on the podium this season in today's World Cup slalom in Switzerland.

He was eighth after his initial run but made up enough time to finish third.

It was very nearly even better.

He was only a hundredth of a second behind second place. But he was still delighted to secure the third podium of his career. His first since winning parallel slalom silver in 2019.