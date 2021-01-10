Detectives are questioning a teenager in connection with a robbery which left a delivery driver fighting for his life in Greater Manchester.

Police say that the man, who is in his 50's, was making a delivery on when his car was stolen, and he was hit by it at the junction of Hazel Avenue and Lyme Grove.

He suffered serious injuries and is critically ill in hospital.

Officers have arrested a fourteen-year-old boy and are trying to trace a silver Mercedes in connection with the incident.