Police in Salford are hunting a gang which has carried out a series of robberies in Walkden.

Officers say that three males have stolen cash, electronics and a mountain bike after holding the victims at knife-point.

Five attacks took place in Parr Fold Park between 5th and 8th of January and the victims were teenagers and a woman.

Police have appealed for the public's help, but have warned against vigilante action.

We're aware that local residents are planning to attend the park to conduct their own patrols and though we appreciate their concerns and it's with the best intentions, I would strongly advise against this for the sake of our on-going investigation and their safety. Inspector Katie-Louise Allen, Greater Manchester Police

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a string of robberies in a park in Walkden.

Five reports of robberies in Parr Fold Park were reported to have taken place between 5 January and 8 January 2021 where three males were reported to have threatened victims with a knife and made off with cash, electronics and a mountain bike.

At 4.50pm on 5 January, a teenager was assaulted on the cycle path and his headphones were taken. Over an hour later at 6pm, another teenager was assaulted and threatened before the group of males made off with cash.

The following day on 6 January, between 4.30pm and 4.45pm, two teenagers were also robbed of their cash.

On Friday (8 January 2020), officers also received a report of a robbery and a 33-year-old woman had her blue mountain bike taken. The offenders, who are believed to have arrived on a moped and bike, made off towards Walkden Road.

Inspector Katie-Louise Allen, of GMP's Salford district, said: "These incidents are extremely distressing for those involved and local officers are carrying out a number of enquiries.

"It's extremely disappointing to receive these reports in a time where people are simply trying to enjoy the fresh air in a local park during a nationwide lockdown.

"We're aware that local residents are planning to attend the park to conduct their own patrols and though we appreciate their concerns and it's with the best intentions, I would strongly advise against this for the sake of our on-going investigation and their safety.

"An investigation into these robberies is on-going and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch as any information may assist with our enquiries.