Stockport County manager Jim Gannon says knocking West Ham out of the FA Cup would be a huge shock. But he's upset them before.

As a player, he was part of the County side which stunned the Hammers with a 2-1 replay victory in the League Cup.

24 years later, David Moyes' club is back at Edgeley Park and out for revenge.

Gannon says shocks can happen but, for a club slowly but steadily climbing back towards Football League status, he says a good performance would be just as rewarding.