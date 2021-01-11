Lancashire Police respond to 'hundreds' of lockdown breaches over weekend

Lancashire Police were called to "hundreds of incidents" of lockdown breaches this weekend, including to a gym and two pubs.

Lancashire Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said that the breaking of the rules was "blatant" and that people were "stretching excuses" and not staying at home enough.

Lockdown rules in England state that people must stay at home unless they are exercising, going to work or shopping for essentials.

The incidents that Lancashire Police dealt with included:

A report a man was filming outside the Covid testing centre in Berkeley Street, Preston.

Three men drinking inside The Bridge Pub in Lytham Road, Blackpool.

A gym in Preston which was open with people training inside.

Seven people were also found in the Old Hall Pub in Heysham.

The incidents come as rates in Pendle, Burnley and the Liverpool City Region rise and the Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty, warned that the worst of the pandemic was yet to come.