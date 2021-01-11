Merseyside Police say the "vast majority" of football fans did not break coronavirus lockdown rules outside Marine's ground ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie against Tottenham.

Videos and images shared on social media showed hundreds of fans who appeared to be standing largely in close proximity.

Merseyside Police say a "small gathering" took place ahead of the arrival of the team coaches and officers say road closures were put in place.

Police say the vast majority of people present were adhering to social distancing measures Credit: PA

Superintendent Andy Rankine said:

The vast majority of people present were adhering to social distancing measures and those who were not were advised by officers. Superintendent Andy Rankine

“As we have done throughout this pandemic, we will always strive to encourage people to disperse and go home peacefully. But where we face blatant breaches of legislation, people ignoring the restrictions and even obstructing police from carrying out their duty, our officers will not hesitate to take enforcement action. Those attending have now left the area and we hope everyone enjoys the occasion safely at home.”