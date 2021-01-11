Tributes have been paid to a restaurant owner who died after he was knocked down by thieves who stole his vehicle in Stockport.

Nowab Miah, 53, from Hyde, Tameside, was making a food delivery on Friday evening when the robbery took place.

He was taken from the scene in Romiley, Stockport, to hospital in a critical condition but died on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Miah, also known as Mohammed Hedayatul Islam, owned the Marple Spice restaurant in Marple, Stockport.

Mr Miah's son posted a tribute to his father on the restaurant's Facebook page.

I am saddened to announce that my father, my mentor, my role model ... has sadly left this world surrounded by close family. Many of your know him as the boss of Marple Spice and I would like to thank you all for your prayers and heartfelt messages. Me and my family ask that you keep us in your prayers and allow my family to come to terms with this loss. Mr Miah's son

Announcing the restaurant would be closed for the next few days, a later post read: "We have been overwhelmed by the LOVE and support shown by the LOCAL community.

"Thank you for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers during this truly difficult time."

Murder investigation launched

A murder investigation has been launched as police continue to question a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery.

Detectives want to trace the silver Mercedes which was stolen in the incident, on the junction of Lyme Grove and Hazel Avenue.

Chief Inspector Liam Boden said: "This is an extremely tragic case which has rocked the community and left a family utterly devastated.

"We believe there may have been others involved in the incident and a number of lines of inquiry are continuing to be carried out in order for us to find those responsible.

"We're still asking the public to come forward with any information that may assist us - even the smallest bit of information can prove vital.

"Anyone who may have seen a silver Mercedes in the area at the time or may have seen it in suspicious circumstances since is asked to get in touch - this vehicle could prove vital in our investigation.

"We're also keen for anyone with any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call 0161 856 9821 or 0161 856 9790, quoting log number 2499 of 08/01/2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.