Who are Chorley FC: The non-league side into the fourth round of the FA Cup

Chorley FC were the weekend's big giant killers in the FA Cup third round as the non-league club beat Championship side Derby County to reach the fourth round for the first time ever.

The Lancashire side had never reached the third round of the cup before this weekend and faced an inexperienced Derby side after a covid-19 outbreak at the club left the entire first team and manager Wayne Rooney in isolation.

Further positive tests meant that Derby had to field a youth side without a minute of first-team football.

Nevertheless, it was a great achievement for the side from the sixth tier of English football, who are now the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.

Chorley FC Factfile

Founded in 1883 the team are known as the magpies due to their black and white striped kit.

They play in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football.

Their manager, Jamie Vermiglio, is a primary school headteacher.

The team break into a rendition of 'Someone Like You' by Adele after big wins - a tradition that started a few years ago.

Before Saturday's game, Chorley's groundsmen slept at the club to make sure that the pitch didn't freeze over before the big tie.

There were fears that if the pitch was left unattended overnight it would be unplayable because of sub-zero temperatures.

Ben Kay later received a tweet from the grounds manager at Wembley who invited him to be a part of the team that prepared the turf for the FA Cup final later this year.

Chorley will find out who they will face in the fourth round when the draw is made this evening.