Video report by Jahmal Williams-Thomas

Len Johnson was born in Manchester and became a professional boxer in 1921, he went on to win over 90 bouts but was banned from competing for titles because he was black.

A campaign is now underway to have a statue of Len put up in Manchester City Centre and it is being backed by famous faces in the boxing world including Ricky Hatton and Anthony Joshua.

Len Johnson was barred from competing for titles because of a rule put in place by the British Boxing Board that stated both competitors in a title fight had to have white parents.

Len's great-great-nephew Lee Johnson said that his father was in tears when he saw the number of people who were supporting the campaign to have a statue of Len put up in Manchester.

Deej Malik-Johnson, a member of Black Lives Matter Manchester, said: "I think if there is any story that needs telling to young working-class kids, especially Black, Asian and immigrant kids it's that you can change the world; and you don't need something in your pocket you need something in your heart."

The petition to have a statue of Len built in Manchester can be found here.