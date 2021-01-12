Liverpool City Region calls on government to work with them on vaccine rollout

The Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region has called on government ministers to utilise local infrastructure to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine.

Steve Rotheram has written to the Health Secretary to work with local leaders to increase the pace of the vaccine distribution and to set up a mass vaccination hub in the city region.

Mr Rotheram said that the infrastructure that was put in place for mass coronavirus testing in Liverpool could be used to give out the vaccine.

A mass vaccination centre was opened in Manchester yesterday, but the mayor believes that it will be too far away from elderly and vulnerable people in Merseyside to travel to.

The Mayor suggested Anfield as one of the potential sites in Liverpool for a mass vaccination centre. Credit: PA

The government has committed to vaccinating 2 million people a week by the end of January and have said that 50 special vaccine centres will be running by the end of the month.

Mr Rotheram has also called on the government to publish regional figures for vaccine take-up.

In the letter, he said: "While it is welcome that an overall vaccination number is being published, a UK figure alone is not enough.

"I would ask that the government start to provide more granular data; broken down by region, local authority, age and priority group.

"This would allow us to get a clearer picture of what was happening locally, measure our progress towards vaccinated target groups and identify areas in need of greater support.

"Doing so would also help us find areas of best practice exist, from which everyone can learn."

It was announced yesterday that 2.3 million people in the UK had recieved their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.