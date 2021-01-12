A man has been seriously hurt after being sprayed with acid in Moss Side in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police say officers were called to Great Western Street at around 6.40pm on Monday (January 11). The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital after suffering facial injuries.Police have described his condition as 'non life-threatening'.Detectives are treating the incident as an 'isolated attack', and say there is 'no wider risk' to the public.No arrests have been made.

"Police are currently responding to an incident in #MossSide after receiving a report at around 6.40pm today that a man had been sprayed with acid on Great Western Street," officers on the GMP Longsight and Moss Side Facebook page said."Emergency services are in attendance and the man – aged in his 20s – has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious but non-life-threatening facial injuries."No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway."Initial enquiries indicate at this stage that this was an isolated attack and there is no wider risk to the general public.

