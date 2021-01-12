North West Suffragette's medal to be auctioned for Fawcett Society

Video report by Mel Barham

A medal awarded to a suffragette after she threw a missile at Winston Churchill's car is being auctioned to raise money for the Fawcett Society.

Nellie Godfrey through a piece of iron at the future Prime Minister's car as he campaigned in Bolton during the 1909 General Election, she was arrested and sent to jail for refusing to pay a fine of 40 shillings.

The missile thrown by Nellie was wrapped in paper bearing the message of the political movement to get women the vote in Britain.

She was awarded the medal for her "gallant" actions on behalf of the Suffragette movement.

The medal is expected to sell for around £10,000 and all of the proceeds will go to the Fawcett Society, which is still fighting for women's rights in the UK.

Felicia Willow, who works for the society, said that Nellie's story shows that there is a role "we can all play" in the fight for women's rights and that she would like to see people inspired by it.

People can find out more about the auction and bid on the medal from 10am on January 13 here.