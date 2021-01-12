Should early-year settings be open during lockdown?

Video report by Rachel Townsend

Unlike in the first lockdown nurseries have been allowed to stay open for all pre-school children, but should this be the case?

Data from Public Health England shows that 10% of coronavirus outbreaks in education since September have been at early-years sites.

The government has argued that young children are less likely to spread the virus and that keeping early-year settings open allows more parents to be able to work from home.

Parents that ITV News spoke to at a nursery in Bolton this morning said they were relieved that nurseries stayed open this time.

One parent said that without the support of the nursery she "wouldn't be able to do" the job that she does.

Professor Kate Arden, the lead director for Public Health in Greater Manchester, told ITV News that nurseries should stay open.

However, there are fears that staff are being put at risk because of the close proximity in which they work with lots of children from different households.

There are also growing calls for nursery staff to be prioritised for vaccination programmes, with almost half a million people signing a petition in favour of the move.

Julie Robinson, who works at Eagley House Nursery in Bolton, said: "We use the terminology health before wealth don't we, and I want my staff to feel safe, I want my children to be safe.

"So please let us be tested and let us be prioritised for the vaccine."

There has currently been no indication from the government that nurseries could close if there are tighter restrictions brought in.