Whiston man sentenced to 10 years for domestic-related arson

A man from Whiston has been jailed for 10 years in prison for a domestic arson attempt which left a mother and her two young children "extremely distressed".

Christopher Lane, 30, set a vehicle alight in St Helens in May 2020 outside the home of a woman he had been in a brief relationship with, he also set the front door of the woman's property on fire.

Merseyside Police have said that Lane also threatened the female victim before the arson.

They added that the threats and fire had a "lasting psychological and emotional impact" on the victim.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Lesley Prendergast said: "This was an appalling incident which was the culmination of threats and behaviour which left the victim deeply traumatised and in fear for her own safety and that of her children.

"We believe the front door was set alight as a deliberate attempt to prevent anybody from leaving safely, which is just beyond belief.

"To do such a thing knowing full well that there were people inside, including young children, is horrendous and thankfully did not result in any injuries or worse."

She added: "Domestic abuse can come in many forms, and we have dedicated officers who are specially trained to support victims throughout an investigation.

"We work closely with partners, charities and other organisations to break the silence and help those in need."

If you are a victim of domestic abuse and need support you can find them at the following agencies: