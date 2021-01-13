Manchester United reach Premier League summit for first time since 2017

Manchester United moved top of the Premier League for the first time since September 2017 with a win at Burnley on Tuesday night.

A Paul Pogba volley was enough to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men grind out the win at Turf Moor to move three points clear of defending champions, Liverpool, who they play on Sunday.

The Red Devils had won their previous four visits to Turf Moor and knew a positive result would move them top at this stage of the season for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson bowed out as champion in 2012-13.

The video assistant referee provided the main talking point of a tense opening period, with last man Robbie Brady avoiding sanction for bringing down Edinson Cavani due to a Luke Shaw foul in the build-up.

Solskjaer won six Premier League winners' medals during his time as a player at Old Trafford and was glad his side regained focus after a heated end to the opening period.

"We're almost halfway through the season so it's a little bit of an indication of where you're at," the 1999 treble hero said.

"But no-one will remember the league table on the 12th of January."

He added that he was looking forward to playing Liverpool on Sunday: "Of course you enjoy being where we are at any time. If it's the first game or the last game, it's a big, big difference.

"But at the moment we are where we are. We're going to go in there knowing that we play against the team that's been by a mile the best in the country for the last year and a half.

"They're champions by right and we're looking forward to it and it's a great test of where we're at against a good team."