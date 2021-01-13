Murder probe launched in Heywood following baby death

Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder inquiry after a two-week-old baby died after being taken to hospital last Friday.

Police were called to reports of concern for the baby girl when she was taken to hospital and have since arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of murder before releasing him pending further enquiries.

Police have said that a scene will remain in place at an address in Heywood, Rochdale for the coming days.

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Jones, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "This is a desperately sad incident where a baby girl has lost her life and we are doing what we can to support her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our investigation is ongoing; as always, we are keeping an open mind and have specialist officers working at the scene and on the investigation to establish the full facts of this case.

"This is a heart-breaking time and we ask the public to refrain from speculation and respect the family’s privacy at this time."