Salford teenager stabbed during large fight in Swinton area

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed during a "concerning incident" in Salford last night.Emergency services were called to an incident on Cemetery Road South in Swinton at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.The entire length of Cemetery Road South remains cordoned off by Greater Manchester Police.

One resident who witnessed the incident and phoned the police said he first heard the sound of tyres screeching at 10.20pm last night.The man, who didn’t want to be named, said he saw a number of vehicles driving up and down Cemetery Road South a short time later.He said he then saw a number of males getting out of various cars before a fight ensued.

The injured teenager is said to have taken himself to hospital with the stab wounds, which police believe occurred in the fight.

Police have been seen investigating the road where the fight is said to have happened. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Thomas Willis, of GMP’s Salford CID, said: "This is a very concerning incident which has left a young boy needing hospital treatment for a stab wound."This will have undoubtedly caused some concern in the community, but I would like to reassure members of the public that we are treating this as an isolated incident and we have a dedicated team of officers working to determine the exact circumstances of what happened.

"The investigation is in its early stages and our main priority is to identify those involved, so I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”Police have said that no arrests have been made and anyone with information should contact them on 0161 856 5187 quoting log number 2945 of 12/01/21.