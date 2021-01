Polly Nicholson's 106th birthday is special for so many reasons.

The care home resident from St Helens overcame COVID last year, as well as breaking her hip twice and undergoing major surgery.

Staff at the home sang for Polly as she opened her birthday message from The Queen. She says her long life is down to the "full fat" milk, cream and butter she had through childhood and a night-time tipple of whisky in her old age.