Students in the Isle of Man will pay the same English university fees as those in the UK, following an agreement between the Crown Dependency Governments and the UK Government.

The new agreement will allow students to study at universities such as Cambridge University and Imperial College London at a more affordable price, as both had previously charged Manx students with an international fee.

Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, confirmed this week that students from the Crown Dependencies will be treated the same as those in the UK.

The Chief Minister's of the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey asked the UK Government to review the situation as part of the legislative work involved in the Brexit transition period.

Most of the universities already charge Island students the same fee, however some charged international fees that added tens of thousands of pounds to the cost of university.

Many were reportedly intending to also charge international fees in the near future.

I would like to personally thank Mr Williamson for this clarity and I am also grateful to the Ministry of Justice for their involvement. It has been very positive to see officials from the UK Government working side by side with colleagues from the three Crown Dependencies to deliver a positive outcome. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man Department for Education, Sport and Culture currently spends £10.3m on student awards, supporting 1,500 students in the current academic year.