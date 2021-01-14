Over 2,200 Manx residents receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 2,206 people have now received their first jab of the coronavirus vaccine in the Isle of Man.

The island-wide vaccination programme started on Monday 4th January, with 315 people receiving the jab on the first day.

Jabs are given as two separate doses with the second dose being administered around three to 12 weeks later.

In the Isle of Man, vaccinations are administered weekly over a three-day period on Monday through to Wednesday.

The vaccine is given to the Island on a per-capita basis through the NHS supply chain, in line with the delivery schedule supplied in the UK.

Three new vaccines have been approved for use in the UK and the Crown Dependencies - the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford University/AstraZeneca and the Moderna vaccine.

So far, only the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been used on-Island.

There is roughly 700 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine currently on the Island and it is expected to start being used at the start of next week.

Health and Social Care Minister, David Ashford MHK, has confirmed the Island will receive around 13,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the Spring through the NHS supply chain.

The first phase of the vaccination is focused on health and care staff, care home residents and workers and the over-80s and invitations have started to be sent out to people in these groups.

Those not in these priority groups are being asked not to contact the COVID-19 111 service to ask about receiving the vaccine, to not overload the health and social care services.

Vaccinators will visit care homes to give residents their jabs, while health and care staff will be vaccinated in their place of work or be invited to Noble's Hospital or Ramsey Cottage Hospital for their jab.

Island in lockdown

The Isle of Man entered its second lockdown at the start of the new year, following cases spreading 'in the community'.

36 The Isle of Man currently has 36 active cases of coronavirus.

Eight new cases of the virus were recorded on the Island in the last 24 hours, making a new total of 36 active cases of COVID-19.

This is the highest daily increase for the Isle of Man since April last year.

The 'circuit breaker' lockdown is due to last until 28th January.