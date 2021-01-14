Three arrested in dawn raids over drive-by cafe shooting in Manchester
Police have arrested three people in connection with a drive-by gun attack outside a cafe in Manchester.
Two men and a woman were taken into custody in raids in the city's Cheetham Hill neighbourhood and in Halifax, West Yorkshire.
A 28-year-old man, is being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder - as well as firearms and drugs offences. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The arrested woman, aged 29, is being questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
The shooting, in November 2019, left two men with serious gunshot wounds to their legs. It triggered a new police operation investigating disputes between criminal gangs.
Officers seized thousands of pounds in cash and quantity of drugs from one of the raided properties in Manchester.
This was a drive-by shooting in broad daylight and understandably caused a great amount of concern and worry in the community – ever since this incident we have been working relentlessly.