Police have arrested three people in connection with a drive-by gun attack outside a cafe in Manchester.

Two men and a woman were taken into custody in raids in the city's Cheetham Hill neighbourhood and in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

A 28-year-old man, is being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder - as well as firearms and drugs offences. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The arrested woman, aged 29, is being questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Officers say they have worked 'relentlessly' since the shooting. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The shooting, in November 2019, left two men with serious gunshot wounds to their legs. It triggered a new police operation investigating disputes between criminal gangs.

Officers seized thousands of pounds in cash and quantity of drugs from one of the raided properties in Manchester.