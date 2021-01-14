Trial date set for teenager accused of restaurant owner's murder

A teenager accused of murdering a restaurant owner in Stockport, who was hit by his own car after a robbery, will stand trial in August.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from a youth detention centre.

Wearing a mask, plastic gloves and a plastic apron, he spoke only to confirm his name. The boy is also charged with various driving offences.

Mohammed Islam, 53, was making a food delivery on Friday night when the incident happened. He owned the Marple Spice restaurant in Marple.