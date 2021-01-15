Alex Sanderson to become Sale Sharks' new director of rugby

Sale Sharks have appointed Alex Sanderson as their director of rugby to end the former England's flanker's long association with Saracens.

Sanderson will leave north London to join the club where he began his playing career, filling the vacancy left by Steve Diamond's departure from the AJ Bell Stadium for family reasons.

The 41-year-old has carved out a formidable reputation as an assistant-coach to Saracens boss Mark McCall during a trophy-laden spell, overseeing the forwards and defence.

McCall says that Sale, who in recent weeks have been guided by Paul Deacon, are recruiting one of the best in the business.