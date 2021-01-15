Video report by Tim Scott

Happy Monday's Bez is possibly one of the most unlikely fitness gurus.

But if you've ever been to one of their gigs, their chief dancer and maraca shaker has certainly got stamina and may be fitter than you think.

The 56 year old admits he 'let himself go' and developed 'bad eating habits' in the first lockdown after spending too long on the sofa.

So he's teamed up with a personal trainer and has given us a sneak preview of his 'Buzzin with Bez'.