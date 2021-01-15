Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists 'he has no skills for playing mind games'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is no Sir Alex Ferguson and has not been playing mind games in the build up to Sunday's visit of Manchester United.

Following the 1-0 defeat at Southampton 12 days ago, the Reds boss flagged up the disproportionate number of penalties United are winning compared to his own side.

Since the start of last season, the Red Devils have been awarded 20, twice as many as their arch-rivals, and since Klopp took over in October 2015 the tally is 67-46 in United's favour.

Klopp's comments are still being analysed and interpreted - by the likes of former referee Mark Clattenburg - almost two weeks later but the German rejected suggestions he was trying to win a psychological advantage ahead of their top-of-the-table clash.