Major road flooded after water main burst in Manchester
A major road through east Manchester was flooded after a water main burst.Video footage showed water gushing down Hyde Road and Far Lane inGorton on Friday.
Residents in the area said their water had been turned off followingthe incident.Hyde Road has been closed between Reddish Bridge and Thornwood Avenue.Photos from the scene this morning showed engineers and firefighterswading through deep water.
United Utilities said engineers were on site to fix the issue.Delays have been reported on roads in the area.United Utilities said in a statement: "A large water main has burst inHyde Road which is causing some flooding and some customers werewithout water for a while."We are really sorry about this. Hopefully water supplies are nowrestored, although some people may still be experiencing poorpressure.
"Our water tankers are pumping directly into the mains atstrategic points to support local supplies and get them back tonormal."
Our engineers have been on site since the burst happened earlier this morning and they are working hard to isolate the main as quickly as possible so we can start the repair. Our insurance team is also on its way to check whether the water has caused any localised flooding or damage to property. They will liaise direct with anyone who has been affected.