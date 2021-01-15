Major road flooded after water main burst in Manchester

A major road through east Manchester was flooded after a water main burst.Video footage showed water gushing down Hyde Road and Far Lane inGorton on Friday.

Residents in the area said their water had been turned off followingthe incident.Hyde Road has been closed between Reddish Bridge and Thornwood Avenue.Photos from the scene this morning showed engineers and firefighterswading through deep water.

Credit: MEN Media

United Utilities said engineers were on site to fix the issue.Delays have been reported on roads in the area.United Utilities said in a statement: "A large water main has burst inHyde Road which is causing some flooding and some customers werewithout water for a while."We are really sorry about this. Hopefully water supplies are nowrestored, although some people may still be experiencing poorpressure.

"Our water tankers are pumping directly into the mains atstrategic points to support local supplies and get them back tonormal."

Credit: MEN Media