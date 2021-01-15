North West MP says his short-term memory is 'shot to pieces' due to long Covid

An MP from Greater Manchester suffering from long Covid says his short-term memory is "shot to pieces" and he continues to experience brain fog.

Labour's Andrew Gwynne explained he began to feel "grotty and run down" in March, went on to display Covid-19 symptoms, and his initial illness lasted for about 12 days although he still feels the effects today.

For the first seven months or so the exhaustion came back frequently and to the point where doing just simple tasks around the house brought me out in massive sweats like I'd run the London Marathon. I had lots of dizzy spells, I've never had vertigo before this, and oh the brain fog - in a job where you have to be razor sharp, my short-term memory is shot to pieces. Andrew Gwynne MP

The MP for Denton and Reddish told a backbench debate in the Commons: "My condition is not as severe as it was even just a few months back, there have been real improvements, but it's been a hard slog to get here."

"Now the lasting symptom is still brain fog. When it's bad, taking in information and processing it is so difficult and physically and mentally tiring, often triggering headaches, dizziness and vertigo."

He warned: "I talk about the difficulties of me doing my job, but what about the mechanic, the builder, the emergency worker, the teacher, the nurse? People who don't have the luxury of virtual participation and an efficient and brilliant office to hide deficiencies.

"They're left to struggle, make the most of it or lose their jobs."

Mr Gwynne argued the Department for Work and Pensions needs to do more to recognise long Covid when carrying out work capability assessments and other interviews.

Replying for the Government, Health minister Nadine Dorries said of long Covid clinics: "There are now 69 centres operating across England where hundreds of patients are already receiving treatment. These centres are assessing and diagnosing people experiencing long-term health effects as a result of Covid-19 infection."