Pony spotted pulling passengers in a bin enjoying life in new home

A Shetland pony which was spotted pulling passengers in a converted wheelie bin in Cheshire is settling into a new home after being rescued.

The small piebald pony was seen by police pulling two men in the makeshift trap in Middlewich on June 1 last year.

The passengers were travelling along Booth Lane in a wheelie bin which had the front cut out, the lid screwed down and was attached to the pony with two pieces of wood, fabric and straps.

Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Pamela Bird was called by Cheshire police after the men were stopped, and an equine veterinary surgeon found the animal to be healthy and uninjured.

The pony, now called Tinker, was taken into possession by police and signed over to the RSPCA, which has now rehomed him away from the Middlewich area.

VIDEO: the Shetland pony pulling the make-shift trap

The animal charity said Tinker is settling into his new home with a friend, another rescue horse called Cracker Jack.

Ms Bird said: "The community really pulled together and wanted to help the pony so I was so pleased when he was signed over into our care."