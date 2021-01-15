Three of the our region's police forces have come in the top ten of forces which have handed out the most Covid rule-breaking fines.

Greater Manchester Police, Lancashire Constabulary and Merseyside Police issued over 5,000 fines collectively for breaches of Covid rules.

Between March 27 and December 20, 2020 there were:

2,183 fines handed out by Greater Manchester Police

1,506 fines handed out by Lancashire Constabulary

1,411 fines handed out by Merseyside Police

In total, 32,329 fixed penalty notices were issued in England and Wales between Friday 27 March and Monday 20 December 2020.

The forces issuing the most fines under “All Tiers” regulations were:

Greater Manchester - 190

Nottinghamshire - 177

West Midlands - 147

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said she backed police in stepping up their efforts to enforce lockdown measures, after widespread reports of people breaking the rules by socialising in groups and shopping without face coverings.