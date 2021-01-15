Three North West police forces in top ten for handing out Covid rule-breaking fines
Three of the our region's police forces have come in the top ten of forces which have handed out the most Covid rule-breaking fines.
Greater Manchester Police, Lancashire Constabulary and Merseyside Police issued over 5,000 fines collectively for breaches of Covid rules.
Between March 27 and December 20, 2020 there were:
fines handed out by Greater Manchester Police
fines handed out by Lancashire Constabulary
fines handed out by Merseyside Police
In total, 32,329 fixed penalty notices were issued in England and Wales between Friday 27 March and Monday 20 December 2020.
The forces issuing the most fines under “All Tiers” regulations were:
Greater Manchester - 190
Nottinghamshire - 177
West Midlands - 147
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said she backed police in stepping up their efforts to enforce lockdown measures, after widespread reports of people breaking the rules by socialising in groups and shopping without face coverings.