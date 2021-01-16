Cheshire Businesses appeal to Prime Minister for more financial support

Tourism and hospitality businesses from across Cheshire and Warrington have joined forces to call on the Government for more support during the country’s third national lockdown.

From local restaurants, café and bars to some of the region’s most well-known hotels and tourist hotspots, business leaders say the current offering of a grant of up to £9,000 is “not enough” and more must be done if they are to survive.

Now, businesses from across the sector have signed a letter to Boris Johnson, demonstrating the impact of the lockdown restrictions on their livelihoods.

Among the suggested measures to help the leisure and tourism industry is a long-term replacement for the Bounce Back Loan and Coronavirus Interruption Loan, including an extended payment holiday until the 31st of March next year.

Ministers are also urged to extend business rate relief and VAT at 5% for tourism, hospitality and retail until next March at the earliest.

Jamie Christon, CEO of Chester Zoo is backing calls for more support. He said: “We of course fully support the need for a national lockdown for the sake of public health and to help reduce the spread of the virus. However, as we know, our sector has been severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic, with constant changes to restrictions and visitor numbers dropping massively.

“What we need now though is more financial support – it is the only way we are going survive this latest lockdown.

“Whether it’s a major tourist attraction like Chester Zoo, an independent restaurant or a hotel, we need help and we need it now. We want to make sure that, when the time is right, visitors are able to return to the places they love the most, but that will only be possible if action is taken as soon as possible.”

Chester Zoo remains closed Credit: Granada Reports

Among those businesses affected is The Chester Townhouse Hotel, which is part of Savvy Hotels.

Steven Hesketh, director of Savvy Hotels and chair of the Chester Hospitality Association, has been forced to put 80% of his staff on furlough and has racked up debts of more than £100,000 during the pandemic.

Steven said: “When Cheshire West and Chester went from Tier 2 to Tier 4, we lost more than £2K worth of stock that had been ordered for over the Christmas period. We also benefited from a rent discount during the first lockdown, but this can’t continue and we’re struggling.

“Having to place almost all of my staff on furlough has been devastating, yet reassuring, but the fact that the business support will soon be coming to an end and isn’t enough is extremely worrying and casts huge doubt on our future. We want to remain part of our region’s thriving leisure and tourism offering, but we need urgent help.”

As part of its letter to the Government, the group is also asking for a continuation of the Job Support Scheme for tourism, hospitality and retail beyond April, to enable businesses to gradually reopen and navigate their recovery.

Nicola Said, commercial director at Marketing Cheshire, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact of the health of our communities and, just like the rest of the country, we’re incredibly grateful to our NHS and frontline heroes.

“And, while the lockdown measures are needed, the pressures faced by our region’s businesses cannot be ignored. Cheshire and Warrington has a thriving visitor economy and we’re confident that, as soon as it’s safe to do so, we will come back stronger than before.

“Our restaurants, bars, cafes, tourist attractions and retail destinations are the lifeblood of our area, bringing in much-needed revenue, so we should keep looking forward to further growth, innovation and creativity across the industry.

“However, we need support now if we are to make it to that point and that is why a survival plan is needed now.”