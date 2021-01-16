Police investigating after pet sheep killed and mutilated in Cheshire

A heartbroken couple woke up to find their pet sheep had been killed and mutilated.

Ferg Roylance and Zara Bowden went out last Friday morning to find the three sheep had had their necks broken. They discovered a single set of footprints in the snow, and whenpolice examined the carcasses they found their tongues had been cut out.

The couple, who live on a farm in Marton, Winsford, said the two lambs and one older sheep belonged to a flock of 19 and were their pride and joy, with one of the orphan lambs being named after Ferg's late grandmother, Valerie.

"They are not commercial sheep, they are our pets," said Zara.

"They were really special and important sheep to us, and they are pedigrees so they are not cheap either. It's absolutely appalling that someone would do that to an animal, any animal."

Officers from the Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team arrived at the farm on Friday, January 8 and began a full perimeter search. The couple say there are no nearby footpaths surrounding the farm and there have been no other animal sightings nearby.

"It's so random because people say 'oh sheep just die for dying' but they didn't just drop dead for no reason," added Zara.Police took swabs from the animals' mouths and discovered that their tongues had been cut out with a bladed article.

Ferg, 20, and Zara, 19, who have been together for four years, bought their own flock of pedigree sheep two years ago. The sheep which were killed were part of the family and the couple would often take them to award shows.

Police have told the couple to remain vigilant and since the attack the pair have been bringing the flock inside every night.

"We are so worried about it, every time the dog barks we are panickingand checking the cameras," said Zara. You don't want strangers walking around your property, not only have we got sheep but we've got horses, dogs, cats, it's a proper littlefarm."

Cheshire police believe the attack took place between 10pm-11pm on Thursday, January 7.

PC Moss, of the Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team, said: "There are some extremely unusual elements in the case and a thorough investigation is currently underway to establish the full circumstances and to identify the offender/s. "If you saw anything suspicious in the Marton area: any persons or vehicles: particularly along Dalefords Lane or Cinder Hill then please get in contact via 101 and quote IML-890541."