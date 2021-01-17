Greater Manchester Police hand out more than 100 fines in one weekend

Greater Manchester Police say they've given out more than 100 fines for lockdown breaches in just one weekend.

Between 3pm on Friday and 7am on Sunday, police issued 110 fines, bringing the total issued by GMP since August to 2,600.

The majority of fines were issued following house parties, and there were also some larger gatherings which police responded to.

Yesterday evening 16 fixed penalty notices were issued to the attendees of a party at property on Peregrine Street, Hulme.

Around 10pm last night in Salford, police responded to reports of around 30 people having a party at an address on Greengate and issued 27 fines.

In the early hours officers were called to reports of a disturbance and a large party of over 40 people at a flat on Derby Street, Cheetham Hill. People were later seen running away from the building after police arrived.

Chief Inspector Carol Martin, of GMP's Covid response team, said: "The majority of people across Greater Manchester are following the Government's guidance - we would like to thank them for doing their bit throughout the pandemic. However, there is a minority who think they are above the law.

It is incredibly frustrating to those abiding by the rules that some people are showing such a blatant disregard for the current regulations. Not only are they putting their own lives and those of their loves ones at stake, they also risk undoing the hard work of everyone else continuing to make the necessary sacrifices at this time.

"We would like to reassure people that dedicated teams of officers are responding to reports of non-compliance and are continuing to follow the national lead by engaging with members of the public, explaining the law and encouraging compliance, but our officers will not hesitate to take enforcement action if people are found to be flouting the rules."