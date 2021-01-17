Two more mass vaccination centres will open in the North West this week to help inoculate high priority patients with their coronavirus jab.

Blackburn Cathedral and St Helens rugby ground will both become new locations where large-scale vaccination will take place from Monday.

NHS England said they joined the seven existing mass vaccination sites across the country, including one that was opened last week at Manchester's tennis centre. They will run alongside a thousand GP-led surgeries and more than 250 hospitals already providing jabs across the country.

It comes as the government urged the public to “play their part” in supporting “the largest vaccination programme in British history”, including helping the elderly attend their appointments.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people to commit to three pledges to “help out”, “join up” and “stay informed” during ongoing efforts to vaccinate, run clinical trials and share accurate health advice.

Blackburn Cathedral crypt transformed into mass vaccination centre Credit: Dean of Blackburn Cathedral

Another half a million letters will go out this week, NHS England said.

NHS England said the new centres would be able to administer “thousands” of jabs a week, scaling operations up and down according to vaccine supplies.

It will also mean at least one centre is located in each health region and ensures that rural parts of the country like Boston in Lincolnshire and Norwich are within reach of one.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said the NHS vaccination programme had got off to a “strong start” with more than 3 million vaccinated, including “more than a third of those aged 80 or over”.

Blackburn Cathedral crypt transformed into mass vaccination centre Credit: Dean of Blackburn

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), around 45% of those aged 80 and over in England have been vaccinated.

Marion Teulon, 67, a nurse at the new Blackburn Cathedral site, urged people not to arrive early for appointments.

“I know how eager people are to be protected and while it is important that people turn up on time, the last thing we want is people waiting unnecessarily in the cold so people should avoid arriving early and stick to their allocated slot,” she said.

Meanwhile, the public is being urged to continue practising social distancing and following coronavirus-related government guidance.

DHSC said people could back “the national effort” by committing to the Government’s pledges request.

Focus is on the the vaccine rollout. Credit: PA

The department said they can “help out” through supporting family and friends attend vaccine appointments or becoming an NHS volunteer responder, and “join up” to Covid-19 treatment clinical trials.

People can also help others “stay informed” by sharing accurate NHS advice and being alert for Covid vaccine scams.

Mr Hancock said: “Throughout this pandemic, I have been in awe of how much the British public has contributed to the fight against the virus. I want to thank everyone for the time, effort and patience they have put in to keep themselves and others safe.

“We recognise that so many people want to support our NHS so health and care workers can continue to save lives, and now is your chance to get involved by helping the remaining people aged 80 and over get their jabs.

“I urge everyone, no matter who you are, what you do or where you’re from, to come forward and take on our three pledges.

“Everyone has a part to play in this national effort – to protect our NHS, our loved ones and other people’s loved ones too.”