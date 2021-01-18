Care home residents across the Isle of Man have started to receive their COVID-19 vaccination as the next stage of the Island rollout begins.

Sally Murray, an 84-year-old at the Southlands home in Port Erin, was the first to receive the vaccine amongst 33 residents and six staff.

She was also the first person in the Isle of Man to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Is that it? Everyone who can should have the vaccine. This will help not only me but everyone else and I feel very lucky to be getting the first one. Sally Murray, Southlands care home resident

Vaccinators will be visiting residential care homes run by the Department of Health and Social Care and the private sector, throughout the week.

The government plan to have vaccinated over 200 care home residents by the end of the week.

Health and care staff and over 80s are receiving their jab at a vaccination hub in ward 20 at Noble's Hospital.

Care home residents, health and care staff and those aged over 80 are the top priority groups for vaccination, as set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Residents of Island nursing homes who wish to be vaccinated will be visited from 25th January in a similar rollout.

A separate consent process is in place for residents of care homes who lack capacity to make the decision for themselves, and families are being invited to give their views on whether they wish their loved one to be vaccinated.

Two new vaccination hubs are set to open in the coming weeks, one in Douglas at the former Shoprite store in Chester Street, and the other at a purpose-built hub at the airport.