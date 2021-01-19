A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with one count of murdering his mother and another count of attempted murder of his father.

James Price from Andreas in the Isle of Man, appeared in court via video link before High Bailiff Jayne Hughes in Douglas courthouse this afternoon.

The prosecution advised against bail as Price may attempt to tamper witnesses and commit further crimes, if released.

He has been remanded in custody to appear again on 26th January.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court that Price’s grandmother called 999 in the early hours of Sunday 17th January.

Upon arrival, police were met by David Price who told the police his son had pushed him and tried to strangle him with a towel.

Searching the property, officers then found Jaqueline Price in her bedroom unconscious and she was later pronounced dead at 2:27am.

The Isle of Man Constabulary has insisted that this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the general public.

Officers will continue to make enquiries in the Andreas area over the next few weeks.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Michelle McKillip said:“At this time only limited information can be given about the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss of life and the impact this whole event is having on the family and friends of all of those involved.

"I want to urge the public not to speculate on social media as to the events or those involved as there is a need to protect the investigation and any subsequent proceedings and also to be respectful towards the family at this dreadful time.

"Murders are rare on the Isle of Man, we are more fortunate than many to live in a safe community, but these events do occur and when they do we will do everything within our power to ensure we do the best we possibly can to support the family and to investigate the matter thoroughly."