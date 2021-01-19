A father has been charged with murdering his partner and two of his children - and attempting to murder a third child.

Jordan Monaghan, 29, is accused of murdering his three-week-old daughter Ruby Monaghan on New Years' Day in 2013, as well as 21-month-old son Logan Monaghan just eight months later, on August 17.

He is also charged with murdering girlfriend Evie Adams - who was not the mother of the children - on 27 October 2019.

Monaghan also faces two counts of attempting to murder another child - who cannot be named for legal reasons - as well as with two counts of cruelty to that child between September and October 2016.

All occurred at addresses in Blackburn.

Monaghan did not enter a plea when he appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on 19 January.

He will now appear at Preston Crown Court on 21 January where a date will be set for trial.