A young football star is reaching out to those struggling during lockdown after fighting his own battle following the death of his best friend.

Tyrhys Dolan made his professional debut for Blackburn Rover's first team in August 2020 aged just 19.

But, just two months later, he received the devastating news his best friend Jeremy Wisten, a former Manchester City academy player, had been found dead in his home.

His death shocked the footballing world, with past and present City stars among those paying tribute.

Tyrhys was one of the pallbearers for Jeremy's funeral

At his funeral Tyrhys helped carry Jeremy's coffin.

He said: "He's the one person who you really wouldn't expect it from. From my time knowing him he was always smiling.

"Whenever I went anywhere I always made sure he's with me because he makes me have a better time.

"It had such a big impact on me because it feels like I've lost a part of myself. It's heartbreaking but there are people who can help you and I can't thank them enough."

Tyrhys (r) said whenever he went anywhere he would take best friend Jeremy Wisten with him - as they would always laugh together.

Tyrhys is now determined to use his profile to make an impact on those around him, in and outside of the sport.

He said: "When I do come out of the game I want to be tapped into so much and be helping people.

I think, just to be a nice person and understand that people do go through problems and if I can be there to support friends family and strangers it makes me happy within myself knowing that I might have taken a weight off their shoulders. Tyrhys Dolan

"I just think that mainly to be a good person I want to be a footballer but I also want to be remembered as a great guy."

He says opening up to others helped him to deal with his grief.

The young footballer is an ambassador for Go Again, which provides mental help for players and coaches across all levels of the game.

He hopes talking about his experiences will encourage anyone struggling to seek help.

He added: "Mental health is something in football that is so key because you do face so much adversity and struggles in football, it's not really seen too much.

"A lot of people just see the pinnacles in football. They see the highlights of the career but they don't really see what goes into being a footballer.

"So for me mainly, facing those struggles myself and knowing those dark times in football I thought it would be good to help people going through that and show them that there is a light at the end of the tunnel."

Tyrhys stepped onto the pitch for Blackburn Rovers' first team in August 2020. Credit: PA Images

Tyrhys said Jeremy's death is pushing him to achieve more in his memory.

"I spoke with his parents and they said they are supporting me and can't say how proud they are of me," he said.

"That gives me motivation itself to go and work ten times harder everyday to dedicate every single goal to him that's all I can do to repay him for everything he's done for me in my life."

The 19-year-old has come through the lows of being released by Manchester City and Preston, to the high of signing his first professional contract at Blackburn.

He added: "To be dreaming about it every single night before you go to bed and then to wake up and go and train.

"Now to be doing it my dream has come true and it's amazing but I've got to keep working hard and keep the dream alive.

"To go through so many set backs in football to be let go from one club and be move to another I think it has molded me today.

"When I come home from a game and see my mum and dad wearing the Dolan Rovers shirt it's just a proud feeling having family and friends seeing me on the big stage for me it's amazing."