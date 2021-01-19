How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected cervical cancer care?

Women are being urged not to ignore invitations to attend a routine smear test - amid fears that disruption and confusion during the coronavirus pandemic could be putting lives at risk.

Cervical cancer is one of the more survivable forms of the disease - more than 9 in 10 women beat it - but treatment is more effective when any cell changes in the cervix are caught and acted on quickly.

This is done through smear tests - part of the NHS cervical cancer screening programme.

It is carried on throughout the pandemic, but there are warnings that confusion over whether it is safe to attend could lead to preventable cases going undetected.

There is a concern around cervical cancer rates. We know anecdotally that hospitals are seeing later stage cancers coming through, and there are concerns that women who might ordinarily have gone to screenings aren't - because they don't think they're safe, or they assume their GP practice isn't providing it. Rebecca Shoosmith, Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust

Laura is urging people to reach out for help and advice if they're anxious about attending. Credit: ITV News

Laura Flaherty had cervical cancer in 2016.

She said the smear test was the only thing that allowed her treatment to begin in good time - as she had no signs of symptoms of the disease.

She said "If I'd waited for symptoms it may have been too late - and I may not be speaking to you today."

Laura was due to have a routine scan in March 2020 to check that the cancer had not returned - but it was cancelled - leaving her with a "devastating" wait for answers.

What is cervical screening?

Cervical screening (a smear test) checks the health of your cervix

Eligible people aged 25 to 64 should be invited by letter - and the NHS says it is important to attend unless you or someone you live with current has symptoms of Covid-19

During the screening appointment, a small sample of cells will be taken from your cervix - this sample is checked for certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV) that can cause changes to the cells of your cervix

Cervical screening is not a test for cancer, it is a test to help prevent cancer

There are concerns difficulties getting to a GP is preventing many from attending their smear test. Credit: ITV News

The charity Jo's Trust is now calling for a faster roll out of self-screening.

The at-home tests are currently being piloted by Public Health England, and it's hoped it will help pandemic proof the process, while making it more accessible to those who might find it hard to attend a screening.

